How to integrate your widgets with Constant Contact

If you are using Constant Contact for email marketing you can easily integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with it and have all the collected email addresses automatically sent to the necessary list.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl account and click the Site settings link at the top of the page. Then switch to the Integrations tab and click the Connect button to connect your Constant Contact account.

Step 2

Enter your Constant Contact login and password in the opened window. Click the Allow button when you are asked whether you want to allow GetSiteControl to access your Constant Contact data.

Step 3

Your accounts are now connected. Next, open the list of widgets, find the necessary widget and click Edit.

Step 4

Switch to the Integrations tab and select Constant Contact from the drop-down list in the Third party integrations section.

Step 5

Choose the necessary email list using the drop-down menu.

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Constant Contact list. Click the Map widget fields link to check whether the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

That’s it. Click OK to save the changes. Now the data collected with this widget will be automatically sent to Constant Contact and added to the email list you have selected.

