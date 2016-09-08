How to integrate your widgets with ConvertKit

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to ConvertKit → enter your ConvertKit API key → click Save To find your API key, log in to ConvertKit → go to Account Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose ConvertKit from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you are using ConvertKit for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect emails of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to automatically sync data between them. Follow the steps below to connect your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget to ConvertKit to have all your new email subscribers automatically added to your ConvertKit mailing list.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Integrations tab. Find ConvertKit in the list of applications and click Connect.

Enter your ConvertKit API key.

To find your API key, log in to ConvertKit and go to the Account section.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to sync with ConvertKit and click Edit. Switch to the Integrations tab and choose ConvertKit from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to select one of your existing ConvertKit lists. This is the list your new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your ConvertKit list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to ConvertKit and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to your ConvertKit mailing list. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be automatically copied to ConvertKit.

