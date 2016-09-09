How to integrate your widgets with Drip

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to Drip → enter your Drip API key → Save To find your API key, log in to Drip → open Settings → My User Settings Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose Drip from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you use Drip for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Drip.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Integrations tab. Find Drip in the list of applications and click Connect.

Enter your Drip API key.

To find your API key, open your Drip account, click Settings and choose My User Settings.

Paste your API key into the corresponding field and click Save.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to Drip and click Edit. Switch to the Integrations tab and select Drip from the drop-down list under Third party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing Drip lists. This is the list new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Drip list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to Drip and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to Drip. Each time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to Drip.

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.