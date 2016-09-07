How to integrate your widgets with GetResponse

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to GetResponse → enter your API key → Save To find your API key, log in to GetResponse → click My account → Account Details → API & OAuth Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose GetResponse from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you are using GetResponse for email marketing, you can make your GetSiteControl widgets automatically send all new email addresses to your GetResponse mailing list. Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with GetResponse.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Integrations tab. Find GetResponse in the list of applications and click Connect.

Enter your GetResponse API key.

To find your API key, log in to GetResponse, click My account and then Account Details.

Switch to the API & OAuth section and copy your API key. Go back to GetSiteControl and paste this API key into the field in Integration settings.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the widget you want to connect to GetResponse and click Edit. Switch to the Integrations tab and choose GetResponse from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Choose one of your existing GetResponse mailing lists from the drop-down list. This is the list all new GetSiteControl subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link to make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your GetResponse list. Here you can choose what information GetSiteControl will send to GetResponse and what fields it will be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. That’s it! Now every time a website visitor submits their email address using this widget, their data will be automatically copied to your GetResponse list.

