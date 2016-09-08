How to integrate your widgets with iContact

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to iContact → enter App ID, username and API password → Save To find your App ID and API password, click here and register GetSiteControl as a new app Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose iContact from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If iContact is your marketing automation tool of choice, you can make your GetSiteControl widgets automatically send collected data to iContact. Simply connect your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget to the necessary mailing list and let GetSiteControl sync collected data.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Integrations tab. Find iContact in the list of applications and click Connect.

Enter the App ID, your username and API password.

Your username is your iContact account email. To find your App ID and API password, open this page and register GetSiteControl as a new app. Choose API 2.0 in the second step. Then follow the provided instructions to create a password.

Paste your username, App ID and API password into the corresponding fields and click Save.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to iContact and click Edit. Switch to the Integrations tab and choose iContact from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to select one of your existing iContact lists. This is the list new emails collected via GetSiteControl widgets will be sent to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your iContact list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to iContact and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. Now your widget is connected to iContact. Every time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, their details will be automatically added to your iContact mailing list.

