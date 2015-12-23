How to integrate your widgets with Mad Mimi

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to Mad Mimi → enter your Mad Mimi Username and API key → Save To find your API key, log in to Mad Mimi → click Account → switch to API in Settings & Billing Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose Mad Mimi from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you are using Mad Mimi for email marketing, you can easily integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with it and have all the collected email addresses automatically sent to the necessary list.

Step 1

Log in to your GetSiteControl account and click the Site settings link at the top of the page. Then switch to the Integrations tab and click the Connect button to connect your Mad Mimi account.

Step 2

Enter your Mad Mimi Username and API key.

To find your Username and API key, log in to your Mad Mimi account, click Account in the top menu and switch to the API tab in the Settings & Billing section. Here is your API key. Your Username is your account email address.

Now your accounts are connected.

Step 3

Open the necessary widget and switch to the Integrations tab. Choose Mad Mimi from the drop-down list in the Third party integrations section.

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing Mad Mimi lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

Step 4

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the Mad Mimi list. Click the Map widget fields link to check whether the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done configuring your widget, click OK.

That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the Mad Mimi list you have specified.

