How to integrate your widgets with MailChimp

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings Switch to Integrations → click Connect next to MailChimp Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose MailChimp from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



GetSiteControl Subscribe widget lets you create opt-in forms for your website to collect email subscribers. If you use MailChimp to send email marketing campaigns, you can integrate your GetSiteControl widget with MailChimp so that the collected data is automatically saved to the mailing list of your choosing.

You can configue your Contact widget or Survey widget to send collected data to MailChimp the same way.

Step 1

To connect your GetSiteControl account to MailChimp, click Site settings at the top of the dashboard, switch to the Integrations tab, find MailChimp in the list and click on the Connect button.

Step 2

Confirm that you want to connect your GetSiteControl account to MailChimp.

You can see that your account is now connected.

Step 3

Open the necessary widget and switch to the Integrations tab. Choose MailChimp from the drop-down list in the Third party integrations section.

You will then be offered to choose one of your existing MailChimp lists. Choose the one you want the collected emails to be exported to.

You can also enable opt-in confirmation emails, then a letter to confirm the subscription will be sent to all new subscribers and if they don’t click the link in this email they won’t be added to your list.

Step 4

Make sure the fields of your widget are matched to those in the MailChimp list. Click the Map widget fields link to check that the fields are properly matched. You can read more about field mapping here.

When you are done configuring your widget, click OK.

That’s it. Now all new contacts will be automatically copied to the MailChimp list you have specified.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.