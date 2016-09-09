How to integrate your widgets with Mailjet

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to Mailjet → Enter your Mailjet API key and API secret key → Save To find your API key and API secret key, go to Mailjet → My account → Master API key and Sub API key Management Go back to the dashboard → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Contact or Survey) Switch to Integrations → choose Mailjet from the drop-down list under Third party integrations Choose a mailing list using the drop-down menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



If you use Mailjet for email marketing and GetSiteControl widgets to collect email addresses of your website visitors, you can easily connect the two apps to avoid having to manually export and import data. Simply choose the necessary mailing list and GetSiteControl will add every new subscriber to this list automatically.

Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Mailjet.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Site settings at the top of the page and switch to the Integrations tab. Find Mailjet in the list of applications and click Connect.

Enter your Mailjet API key and API secret key.

To find your API key and API secret key, go to Mailjet, open My account and click on Master API key and Sub API key Management.

Paste your API key and API secret key into the corresponding fields and click Save

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the one you want to connect to Mailjet and click Edit. Switch to the Integrations tab and select Mailjet from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Use the second drop-down menu to choose one of your existing Mailjet lists. This is the list new email subscribers will be copied to.

Click the Map widget fields link and make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Mailjet list. Here you can choose what information you want GetSiteControl to send to Mailjet and what fields these details should be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. The widget is now connected to Mailjet. Each time a website visitor submits their details via the widget on your website, the information will be instantly exported to Mailjet.

