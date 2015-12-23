How to integrate your widgets with Infusionsoft

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings Switch to Integrations → click Connect next to Infusionsoft Enter your Infusionsoft login and password → click Allow Go back to the list of widgets → click Edit on the necessary widget (Subscribe, Survey or Contact) Switch to Integrations → choose Infusionsoft from the drop-down list → choose Contacts in the Choose a list menu Click Map widget fields → match fields → click OK



Follow the steps below to integrate your Subscribe, Contact or Survey widget with Infusionsoft. Every time a website visitor sumbits their contact details through a widget, their information will be automatically copied to Infusionsoft as a new contact.

Step 1

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click on the Site settings link at the top of the page and switch to the Integrations tab. Find Infusionsoft in the list of applications and click Connect.

Enter your Infusionsoft account email and password.

When asked to allow GetSiteControl to interact with your Infusionsoft applications, click Allow. This will allow GetSiteControl to create new contacts in your Infusionsoft account.

Step 2

Go back to the list of your widgets, find the widget you want to connect to Infusionsoft and click Edit. Switch to the Integrations tab and choose Infusionsoft from the drop-down list under Third-party integrations.

Choose Contacts in the second drop-down menu. This is the list of contacts in your Infusionsoft account.

Click the Map widget fields link to make sure the fields of your widget are correctly matched to those of your Infusionsoft contact list. Here you can choose what information GetSiteControl will send to Infusionsoft and what fields it will be added to. You can read more about field mapping here.

Click OK to save the changes. Now your GetSiteControl widget is connected to Infusionsoft. Every time website visitors submit their details using your widget, the data will be automatically passed to Infusionsoft and a new contact will be created.

Other articles you might find helpful:

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.