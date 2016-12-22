Connect your Chat widget to Slack

Summary Log in to GetSiteControl → click Site settings → switch to Integrations Click Connect next to Slack for Chat → click Authorize Select one of existing Slack channels or create a new one → Save To change the channel, click on the name of the channel To disable the integration, click Disconnect



If you are using the Chat widget to talk to your website visitors, you can connect it to Slack to receive Slack alerts whenever a customer starts a chat and respond to all of your live chat conversations right from Slack! And since Slack works on any device, you will be able to chat with your customers on the go using the Slack app for desktop or mobile.

Below are a few easy steps to connect your GetSiteControl Chat widget to Slack.

Log in to your GetSiteControl dashboard and click Site settings at the top of the page.

Switch to the Integrations tab and press the Connect button.

You will be asked to allow GetSiteControl access to your Slack account. Click Authorize.

Next, select one of your existing public Slack channels or create a new one. GetSiteControl will send notifications about new chat conversations to this channel.

And that’s it! Your GetSiteControl account is now connected to Slack. Your Chat widget (or widgets if you have more than one) will now post updates about new conversations from website visitors in the channel you have selected.

If you need to change the Slack channel, simply click on the name of the channel on the Integrations tab.

If you decide to disable this integration, click the Disconnect button.

For detailed information on how to manage live chat conversations in Slack, read this help page.

