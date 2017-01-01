Add a customer satisfaction survey to your website to get the feedback you need to keep your customers happy. Online surveys are a great way to gather information about your customers and gain important insights that will help you improve your website, products and services.

Here is how you do it

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Survey from the list On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a “slide-in”) On the Content tab click Choose template to choose one of the available survey templates, e.g. ‘How satisfied are you with our service?’. You can also add your own questions by clicking the Add question button Save the changes and activate the widget Download survey responses using the Download responses button on the widget

Need more information?

If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.