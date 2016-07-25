Customer satisfaction survey: 3 templates + 6 best practices

Customer satisfaction is just one of the factors contributing to the success (or failure) of a business — and if set aside, it may cost you too much. It is essential for creating a strong relationship with your customers and maintaining their loyalty, that’s why it should be taken very seriously.

One of the best ways to find out what your customers think of your product and show them that you care for their opinion is running a customer satisfaction survey. And the key to a successful survey is asking the right questions: thus you can not only learn how they feel in general but also shed some light on the areas of your business that require improvements.

In this post, we'll discuss some popular customer satisfaction survey templates and the best practices you can use to design such a survey for your site.

What template to choose?

There are several most commonly used customer satisfaction survey templates that have been tested through the years and show good results. As a rule, they are based on a response scale methodology and include just one question. Surprisingly, it turns out to be quite enough to get a sneak peek into customers’ attitude towards your product or service.

Customer Effort Score (CES)

CES can be used to measure how much effort it takes for customers to use your product or fix a problem through customer support. As a rule, it includes the question “How easy it was to…?” and answer options on a scale from difficult (= high effort) to easy (= low effort).

Net Promoter Score® (NPS)

NPS appears to be one of the best customer satisfaction survey practices — or, at least, one of the most popular ones. Its main purpose is to gauge the loyalty between your business and customers based on responses to a question “How likely is it that you would recommend our service / product / company to a friend or colleague?” The scoring for this answer is most often based on a 0 to 10 scale.

Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT)

CSAT measures satisfaction in the most direct way: by asking customers “How satisfied are you with…?”. Answer choices are graded on a scale, usually from 1-5, where 1 represents completely unsatisfied and 5 represents completely satisfied.

Best customer satisfaction survey practices

When designing your own customer satisfaction survey, you can stick to just one template or choose to combine the tactics mentioned above in one questionnaire — it is totally up to you. After all, you know your audience better than anyone and can assume what approach may turn out to be the most effective in your particular case.

Still, there are some common practices you can use to keep your survey on the right track:

#1 Don’t ask too many questions

To get quality results, you should make sure that you have a very well-crafted objective when designing your survey. As already mentioned, sometimes it is enough to ask just one right question to get the feedback you really want. This will help you keep your survey focused and eliminate the risk of annoying your customers by bombarding them with questions.

#2: Ask one question at a time

In the light of the previous recommendation, it may be very tempting to ask several things in one question: after all, this should help reduce the overall number of questions, which is good. Unfortunately, it doesn't work like that. When you ask two (or more) questions in one, it confuses customers and makes it difficult for them to answer. They’ll be more likely to abandon your survey, and even if they answer, the results might not be accurate enough.

#3 Don’t require a response to every single question

If you decide to pack your customer satisfaction survey with several questions, make sure not all of them are mandatory. It’s better to let your respondents skip the question if they want to: there’ll be less of a chance that your customers will leave the survey halfway because they don’t want to answer a question and can’t jump to the next one.

Single-answer questions are certainly effective due to their preciseness, but they are not universal. Sometimes your customers may want to leave more detailed feedback — and it’s important to give them such an opportunity. One of the best practices here is to put an open-ended question at the very end of your survey.

#5 Limit open-ended questions

Leaving space for comments is utterly important, but you also shouldn’t go to the other extreme and overload your questionnaire with open-ended questions. Customers won’t take time to complete your survey if it feels like a hard task, so it’s better to lean on multiple choice or scale questions that can be answered fast and easy.

#6 Use branching logic to customize the survey path for each respondent

Sadly, not all customers will be satisfied with your service. However, negative feedback may be even more valuable: it highlights the aspects of your product or service that need to be improved. Don’t miss the opportunity to go into detail: use branching logic to direct your unhappy customers to a separate path and ask them some specific questions about their negative experience.

How to create a customer satisfaction survey for your site

Now that you know the ins and outs of creating an effective customer satisfaction survey, let’s see how you can add one to your website using GetSiteControl form builder:

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard Click Create widget and choose Survey from the list On the Appearance tab, choose a color and a position for your widget On the Content tab, click the Add question button to add the questions of the necessary type Save the changes and activate the widget Once you start receiving responses, you can download them using the Download responses button on the widget

Based on your goals, you can choose to include single-answer multiple choice questions, open-ended questions, and a few other field types:

multiple-answer questions

dropdown lists

checkboxes

star rating scales

email capture field

GetSiteControl survey forms are highly customizable, so you can always create a unique questionnaire that meets your goals perfectly. Using advanced behavior and targeting options you can also ensure the survey will be displayed to select audience at the right moment.