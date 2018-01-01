In this post, we’ll show you how to create a custom website survey form using GetSiteControl. We’ll also share 3 examples of questionnaires you may want to use and the best practices of placing them on your website.

It's a big task, but it’s not as challenging as you might think. Especially since there is an elegant and proven method to find out your audience’s opinion: running a product feedback survey.

If you want to keep the existing customers and attract new ones, you need to be in the know of what they actually think of your product or service. You need to take into account their attitude towards your product, their desire to continue using it and their willingness to tell others about it. With this level of feedback, you’ll be able to make informed decisions about your business.

#1. Use surveys to collect feedback on a recently released product

You probably know how important it is to get feedback on a new product as soon as possible to be able to adjust your further marketing strategy. This product feedback survey will help you evaluate the success of your recent release in no time.

Think about the customers’ reaction to the new product you expected to get - and build a questionnaire based on your assumptions. With GetSiteControl, it’s possible to add any questions you find relevant, plus a comment field for the detailed answers.

Here is what you may want to ask:

What is your first impression of the product? (Very positive/Somewhat positive/Neutral/Somewhat negative/Very negative)

Does it meet your expectations? (Definitely yes/Probably/Definitely no)

Is the product/service priced appropriately? (The price is higher than it should be/The price is appropriate/The price is lower than it should be)

Did you use a competitor’s before discovering ours? (Yes/No)

Would you recommend it to a friend? (Definitely yes/Probably/Definitely no)

Where to place this widget

You can put this product feedback survey on a new product page or the confirmation page your сustomers see after making a purchase or testing a demo version. This way, only those who are already familiar with the product will be able to take the poll.

#2. Use product feedback surveys to discover what motivates your customers

Another type of questionnaire to help collect feedback about your product, site, or service is a survey with open-ended questions. It gives your customers an opportunity to freely express their opinions and share comments. Questions of this type allow for adding more comprehensive and detailed answers, which can be crucial when it comes to collecting feedback on a paid product.

It’s highly recommended to avoid using single-answer multiple choice questions in this case. When giving the customers an opportunity to select one of the proposed options, you may unintentionally lead them to a particular answer. And if your primary goal is to uncover some new opinions that are yet unknown, the best practice for your feedback survey is to let your respondents tell what they think.

Where to put this survey

It makes sense to put such a survey on a confirmation page so that it would appear once the customer has made a purchase: their impression of it is still fresh, and they are already engaged with the process. That means they are more likely to leave their feedback than the visitors on other stages of a customer journey. If you want to make the survey appear on a particular page only, you can easily do so using GetSiteControl targeting settings.

#3. Use a product feedback survey to understand what holds customers back from making a purchase

The last example of a product feedback survey is somewhat opposed to the previous one. Still, it works on the same principle. Likewise, your goal is to find out what encourages people to take action on the website. However, in this case, you apply reverse engineering to find out the opposite: what prevents your potential customers from making a purchase

When someone changes their mind and decides not to proceed with the purchase that was about to happen, chances are high that the person got dissatisfied with what you offer. So not only it is crucial to find out why the purchase hasn’t been finalized, but also to act quickly before the frustrated customer leaves the site. This makes exit-intent surveys an absolute go-to tool. They will pop up exactly when a visitor is about to abandon the webpage.

What you should keep in mind

Since the customer leaving without completing the purchase is not likely to be loyal and inclined to provide extensive comments, it’s always better to display several precisely formulated answer options to choose from. You can also enable comments or include an open-ended question in your survey for them to leave more feedback if they wish so.