Use popups in your blog to collect subscriptions and promote content

Truth be told, there is a whole list of things to do after hitting the Publish button and a whole list of tools to help you. At GetSiteControl, we’re big believers in blog widgets (a.k.a. popups) and their power to propel any website.

Experienced bloggers know that writing a post means nothing unless you get people to read it. And that’s not the end of the story either, because you probably want readers to subscribe or download an eBook, or engage in any other way, right?

First, you need to connect GetSiteControl to your website. It’s a quick no-brainer process: just copy a piece of code from the instruction provided in your account settings tab to the code of your website right before the closing </body> tag. It works for any website platform including Blogger, Squarespace, Joomla, and others. If you’re using WordPress, install the plugin from the WordPress plugin directory, and there will be no further actions needed.

Once you’re done, you’ll get access to the GetSiteControl dashboard where you’ll be able to create various types of blog widgets, customize their appearance and the conditions under which they are displayed on your blog.

For instance, below is a scroll-triggered email subscription popup we have on our blog. It appears after a visitor scrolls down 50% of an article.

Here is how to create a blog widget like this one in 5 easy steps

Open your GetSiteControl dashboard, click Create widget and choose email collection as your goal On the Appearance tab, select colors for the widget, add a creative, and make size adjustments if needed On the Content tab, enter your copy and a call-to-action On the Targeting tab, choose the necessary conditions. For instance, you can place a popup on certain pages of your blog only and start displaying it after a reader spends some time on the page Save the widget and activate it

You’ll be able to design any popup for your blog following these steps, and based on your goal, it will either serve to collect user information or lead your readers to another URL. Below, we’ll share 4 ideas on using popups inspired by awesome blogs and GetSiteControl users.

Designmodo, a well-known website for web designers and developers, uses a blog subscription popup to build their email list. The widget slides in after you spend some time reading the blog, so that only those genuinely interested in their content are invited to subscribe.

Why is this blog widget a good example to follow? Well, it clearly states what type of materials you can expect to receive in the newsletter, it contains a mandatory checkbox with a GDPR-friendly opt-in consent, and it’s impossible to miss because of the way its colors pop in contrast with the website. Great job, Designmodo!

Lower bounce rate and grab abandoning readers’ attention

The example below is an exit-intent popup on WordStream blog – one of the best online resources for digital marketers. If you aren’t familiar with exit-intent popups, they appear when a reader is about to close a page, and they are perfect attention grabbers giving you a chance to convert those who were about the leave your website.

Naturally, if you want to stop someone from abandoning your blog and convince them to subscribe, you should think of a great incentive. A lead magnet – such as an ebook, a toolkit, or a cheat sheet – is a proven tactic that will bring you more signups than just an invitation to subscribe.

Another example of a catchy blog widget is borrowed from AllTopStartups – an online magazine for entrepreneurs.

Just like in the case with WordStream, it entices readers to subscribe by offering an ebook relevant to their audience. And in both cases to receive the promised piece of content, you’ll need to enter an email address. Though instead of the exit-intent trigger, AllTopStartups uses a welcome popup which is displayed as soon as you land on the website.

There is no way to tell which strategy will work better for you. To figure it out, you’ll probably need to run an A/B test where 50% of the audience will see a welcome popup, and the other 50% – an exit-intent popup. Both options, however, are a surefire way to deliver a message to your website visitors and improve bounce rate if that’s what you’re struggling with.

Notify visitors about new or related blog posts

Blog widgets can be used for promoting specific pages and articles. Below is an example of a floating notification bar that can be placed sitewide whenever you have a new blog post published.

Here is another idea: you can create contextual popups for the blog posts gaining the most traffic and use them to drive readers to less popular articles – just like illustrated below.

To replicate this slide-in, you’ll need to tailor the copy and the call-to-action based on the articles you lead to and insert their URLs to the Primary button action field on the Actions tab when creating a widget. We also recommend setting a time-based or a scroll-based trigger and only displaying the popup to the engaged readers. Otherwise, it would be unreasonable to invite someone to read another post when they’ve just started with the current one.

Wrapping up

When standard blog widgets fail short, popups may come to the rescue. And with GetSiteControl, it goes far beyond email subscription boxes. Consider adding a poll popup and ask your readers to vote for the best post ideas or place an exit-intent survey to ask why they are leaving. Explore targeting settings to increase conversions and run split tests to find out what works for your audience.