How to create fullscreen popups for your website

In this article, we’ll show you how to quickly create a beautiful fullscreen popup for your website without coding.

Because fullscreen popups drive the maximum level of attention to your message. As a result, you get more conversions and higher form submission rates.

You’ve probably heard a lot of different opinions about fullscreen popups, but there is one thing you need to know about them right now: they really work.

You can place a special offer, a call to action button, a survey or an email signup form on a popup like this one and ensure your visitors won’t miss it.

Then, by setting simple targeting rules, you’ll be able to use it:

As a “welcome mat”

As a time-delayed popup

Or as an exit-intent popup

Keep reading to see a detailed guide to creating a fullscreen popup and the best practices for using it on a website.

Getsitecontrol is a no-code popup builder that can help you create any website form you can think of. It requires zero technical or design skills and includes dozens of templates, so most times you won’t even need to build forms from scratch.

You can go straight to the Template gallery, select Fullscreen in the Positions menu on the right and just use one of the pre-designed forms.

Alternatively, you can create your own fullscreen popup step by step:

Login to your Getsitecontrol dashboard. Click +Create widget and select Fullscreen . Then pick a layout template and press Continue→ The next screen allows you to edit the content of your popup. Add a headline, text description, new fields and buttons if necessary. Go to the Appearance tab to customize your popup theme: fonts and colors. You can also change the background image and spacing. Switch to the Mobile tab to preview the popup on various mobile screens and adjust the sizing if needed.

Use the Targeting tab to select the page where you want to display the popup and the moment when you want to display it. If you want to only target a specific audience segment (based on their location, language, device, etc.), you can do that, too. Press Save & Close and activate the widget on your website.

If you have connected Getsitecontrol to your website, the popup will go live as soon as you activate it. If not, go to our Help center, select your website platform and check the instructions.

The key to using fullscreen popups efficiently is trying to see them from your customers’ perspective. Here is a couple of recommendations for you to get started.

1. Offer an incentive in return for the form submission

If you’re planning to interrupt your website visitors’ experience with a suggestion to join your mailing list or take a survey – make sure there is a value for them, too.

In exchange for a form submission, you may offer:

A welcome discount

A sample of your product

An offer for first-time customers

A special deal for the product they’ve been looking at

Ebooks, PDFs, checklists, toolkits, cheat sheets, and other content

It should be common sense, but interrupting customers while they are in the middle of a checkout process is never a good idea. Just like using a fullscreen popup for a call to action that could have been delivered with a sticky bar.

In other words, although, fullscreen popups are highly efficient, it doesn’t mean you should use them at every opportunity.

The best time for displaying a fullscreen popup is the very beginning of a website visit or its very end.

When you display a popup during the first few seconds of a visit (a.k.a. using it as a “welcome mat”), it’s a good idea to invite visitors to join your mailing list or notify them about an ongoing sale they would regret missing.

For the second scenario – when you display a popup right before a visitor closes the page – it’s a common practice to include either an email subscription form or a website exit survey.