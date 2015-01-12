Create widgets in any language
If your website is not in English or if you have a multilingual site you need widgets to be in the same language as the page, right? No problem! You can easily customize all the texts, field labels and buttons in your Getsitecontrol widgets.
Start with this template
Use the template as is or make any changes you wish to create a unique widget.Create widget → Start with this template →
Here is how you do it
- Log in your Getsitecontrol account.
- Click +Create widget and choose the solution you’re looking for. You can create any widget you need in any language.
- Select a webpage position and a template and click Choose & customize.
- If you’d like to change the look of the template, you can do it on the Appearance tab: change the colors for the widget and, if necessary, its size and paddings.
- Save the widget and activate it