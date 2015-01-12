Create widgets in any language

Create widgets in any language
Nina De la Cruz
Nina De la Cruz 1 min read

If your website is not in English or if you have a multilingual site you need widgets to be in the same language as the page, right? No problem! You can easily customize all the texts, field labels and buttons in your Getsitecontrol widgets.

An opt-in widget in Italian See live preview →
A Contact Us form in Japanese See live preview →
A website survey in Spanish See live preview →

Here is how you do it

  1. Log in your Getsitecontrol account.
  2. Click +Create widget and choose the solution you’re looking for. You can create any widget you need in any language.
  3. Select a webpage position and a template and click Choose & customize.
  4. If you’d like to change the look of the template, you can do it on the Appearance tab: change the colors for the widget and, if necessary, its size and paddings.
  5. Save the widget and activate it

Tips for your marketing strategy

Create website announcement bars to notify visitors about updates

Create website announcement bars to notify visitors about updates →

Announce new features and product updates on a website

Announce new features and product updates on a website →

Use Getsitecontrol as your all-in-one custom website form builder

Use Getsitecontrol as your all-in-one custom website form builder →