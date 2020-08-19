Create a post-purchase evaluation survey form

Collecting customer feedback is essential for any business. If you are looking for a tool to start with, post-purchase evaluation surveys are probably the best option. You can conduct post-purchase surveys right on the website after a visitor has bought something, using popups like this one:

… or you can invite customers to participate in a survey via email or direct messages a few days or weeks after the purchase. In this tutorial, we’ll first show you how to display a post-purchase evaluation survey on a website using Getsitecontrol, a no-code website form builder. You’ll be able to place it on a “Thank you” page, order confirmation page, or anywhere else based on your customer journey. And the best part – you won’t need any technical skills for that. Then, we’ll provide you with a tool to send surveys directly to customers via emails, direct messages, or any other channels of communication. But before we get to the technical part of this tutorial… Why do you need a post-purchase evaluation survey? Post-purchase surveys provide immediate feedback from your paying customers. And customer feedback serves several purposes: It helps you improve the quality of your goods and services

It informs you about any complications that may be unnoticed from your perspective (for example, you can get honest feedback on how your delivery associate is performing)

It makes customers feel valued and involved On top of that, you might be able to evaluate the chances of your first-time buyers becoming recurrent customers. Deep down everyone likes to give feedback and opinions, so why shouldn’t you benefit from it? With Getsitecontrol, you can dig for all that valuable information and use it for future improvements. Question examples for your post-purchase evaluation survey Your survey can be related to various things. You may want to ask customers’ opinion about the product, the purchasing experience, the quality of the service your team provided, and anything else. For instance, here are the templates that can be a good fit for your post-purchase survey. 1. How easy or difficult was it to make a purchase on our website? Sometimes the biggest issue that costs you sales can be the store interface, the checkout process, or just a technical glitch. By asking this question right after the purchase, you may be able to identify the bottleneck in your customer journey and reduce the number of unfinished orders.

Feel free to click the template to see it in action. If you like it, follow the instructions to add the form directly to your Getsitecontrol dashboard and publish it on your website afterwards. 2. What was the one thing that almost stopped you from buying today? Asking a question like this one right after a customer finished the checkout process can be effective, too. It will help you reveal the weak points that you might want to address in your website copy.

Alternatively, you may also ask what exactly convinced the customer to purchase that particular product or service. 3. How would you describe our product? Another question category for post-purchase evaluation surveys is the request to describe the product. It can be a Likert-type survey with pre-filled answers, like the one below, or an open-ended question.

Feel free to grab and use this template. Once you add it to the Getsitecontrol dashboard, you’ll be able to change the copy and specify where exactly on your website the survey should pop up. Now that you have a better idea of what the questions may look like, let’s move on to the instructions and see how you can create your own post-purchase evaluation survey from scratch. How to place a post-purchase evaluation survey on a website Before you begin, make sure you’ve created an account with Getsitecontrol. If not, spend a few more minutes to sign up. Once ready, here are the steps you need to follow to create a survey. Starting position is your dashboard. Start by pressing the Create widget button and picking Create a form from the template gallery. In the next screen, you’ll be able to change the fields and the copy. Choose the position of the form on a webpage (we recommend modal popups or slide-ins) and a layout template. Notice that you can switch to the template gallery from here and check pre-designed survey examples. When you’re done choosing the template, press Continue and proceed to the next screen. Fill in the text fields on the Content tab. Add more fields if necessary, including options like text boxes, dropdown lists, or checkboxes. Adjust the design on the Appearance tab. You can choose different colors, fonts, images, and other properties to make your survey look more appealing. Notice that you can preview the survey on different screen sizes using the handy menu at the bottom of the screen. Go to the Targeting tab to specify the page where you want to display the survey. Usually, it’s the page your customers see right after finishing a purchase: Thank you page, success page, or order confirmation page. Once finished, press Save & Close . Then activate the widget on your website. When you start getting responses, they will be stored in the admin dashboard, and you’ll be able to download the data at any moment. How to send a post-purchase evaluation survey via email If you want to survey your customers some time after they made a purchase (days or even weeks later) you can send them a direct link to a survey form. For that purpose, you can use a tool called Getform. Getform is another no-code form builder that works similarly to Getsitecontrol, but instead of displaying forms on a website, it allows you to share them via direct links. All you need to do is create a form, copy a direct link to it, and paste it to the follow-up email you send to your customers. Upon click, the link opens a fullscreen survey form that your customers will be able to fill out from any device.

Wrapping up Post-purchase surveys are particularly useful for businesses, but they should not be mandatory for the customer. That’s why we recommend using less intrusive survey formats when you display them on a website (slide-ins or modal popups instead of fullscreens). You might also avoid using too many required fields and allow the customers to share as much (or as little) feedback as they want. And finally, post-purchase evaluation surveys are not the only type of surveys that may be useful for your business. Not all the questions should be necessarily addressed to the paying customers. Surveying those who haven’t completed the purchase yet is just as important. For instance, you may want to use exit-intent surveys to find out why people abandon your website, or welcome surveys to ask where they heard about you. You may ask if your customers prefer discounts or free shipping and if they are missing anything in your product range. All these surveys are easy to implement with Getsitecontrol. Go ahead and give it a try to see how much data you can collect within just a few days.