Announce new posts and promote your blog

Want to promote your personal or corporate blog? Use the Promo widget to announce the latest blog posts or promote the most interesting ones with a prominent notification that will invite website visitors to read your blog.
Here is how you do it
- Open your GetSiteControl dashboard
- Click Create widget and choose Promo
- On the Appearance tab choose a color and position for your widget (our example is a floating top bar)
- On the Content tab enter your message to website visitors inviting them to check your new post, add the button text and the URL of the post
- Save the widget and activate it
Need more information?
- How to install widgets on a website
- How to create your first widget
- How to set up start and end dates for a widget
If you have any questions, feel free to comment below or contact us at support@getsitecontrol.com.