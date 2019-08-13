Use targeted popups to create irresistible calls-to-action

So, in this article, we’ll talk about personalization and show 7 targeted popup examples you can replicate on your website.

“Just how much better?” you may ask. Up to the whooping 202% if you, for instance, personalize a call-to-action based on the context, says Hubspot research .

1. Create a welcoming offer for the first-time visitors

When someone visits your site for the first time, you’ll surely want to make a great first impression and encourage them to stay. That’s where welcome popups come in handy.

A welcome popup can include a discount code or a tempting invitation to take a closer look at what you offer - be it a new collection, a success story, a sale, or a video course. Set up a welcome popup to appear at once or with a slight time delay if you think that the former will interrupt your visitors’ experience.

2. Offer something special to returning visitors

It’s always great to welcome your new visitors with a special offer, but what about the returning ones? They sure deserve special treatment.

Think about it this way: those who decided to come back to your site at some point are clearly interested in your product. So you can’t miss a chance to convert these visitors! Offer them special discounts, notify about a new blog post that should pique their interest, or just remind them to subscribe for further updates.

3. Prevent potential customers from abandoning their carts

There are plenty of ways to use targeted popups when someone is browsing your website too. Take exit-intent popups as an example: they are shown when the visitor is trying to leave a page. This means you can use them to display a discount or offer free shipping (or even both) before the visitor walks away. We have an entire article dedicated to exit-intent popups, where you can find the best practices for creating one.

4. Personalize your message based on visitor’s geolocation

Popups targeted by visitors’ location may be of help in numerous cases. Using them you can offer free shipping or a discount to visitors from specific locations, encourage them to take part in a giveaway, or just invite them to your physical store in their town or city. Not only does it help to grab their attention, but shows that you care enough to prepare something special for them. GetSiteControl solutions allow for targeting by country, state, region, county, or city - just choose the right scale.

5. Target visitors from your top referral sources

If you are tracking sources of traffic to your website, you can use this information to target your visitors more effectively. Potential leads may be coming from ads, links you’ve placed on your own blog - or on your partners’ blog - and from every social media you have an account with. Depending on the source the approach to the CTA, the copy, and the imagery may vary quite significantly.

See how we used this idea during the campaign on ProductHunt in the example below.

When we launched a new version of GetSiteControl on Product Hunt, we created a targeted popup for the visitors coming from their site. Not only was it designed in PH style, but also contained a limited-time discount offer for the “hunters” only.

6. Display different messages for visitors on different devices

Targeted popups may help you ensure your visitors have the best experience on any device. Consider asking mobile users about the mobile version of your website and use their direct feedback to improve it. Besides, you can use targeted popups to promote your app or deliver exclusive offers for those who are using specific devices.

There is another personalization option that may seem a bit self-explanatory - yet it offers plenty of opportunities. By adapting popups to specific pages’ content you can offer your visitors something they will surely be interested in: a related product, a post on a topic that is similar to the one they’re already reading, or an invitation to subscribe to the topic-specific newsletter.